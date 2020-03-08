Leeds leapfrog West Brom at top of Championship

LONDON: Leeds leapfrogged West Brom at the top of the Championship on Saturday after their 2-0 win against Huddersfield while the former leaders could only draw 0-0 at Swansea.

Brentford moved up to fourth in the table thanks to their 5-0 drubbing of Sheffield Wednesday while third-placed Fulham drew against Bristol City in the early kick-off and are now six points off the top two.

Right-back Luke Ayling set Leeds on their way at Elland Road with a fine volley after just 160 seconds before Patrick Bamford tapped home his 13th goal of the season six minutes after the restart.

The victory means Leeds have now won five consecutive league games without conceding for the first time since December 2009.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, who were wobbling dangerously before their recent good run, are looking to return to the top-flight for the first time since 2004.

Asked whether the final stages of the season would again be the most difficult after missing out on promotion last season, Bielsa said: “Yes, but that depends on the results.”

“Of course there will be anxiety until we get what we are looking for, but this is the same for every team in the league,” he added.

“The most important now is what happens when the competition gets to the finish. A few months ago we had 11 points difference (to the play-off places) and we lost it.”

West Brom surrendered top spot after being held to a goalless draw away to Swansea.

Slaven Bilic’s side failed to find a first-half breakthrough before being put on the back foot for large spells of the second period.

“It was a tough away game,” said the West Brom boss. “We have a clean sheet and one point. With the results from (Nottingham) Forest and Fulham, it’s a good point, but we didn’t deserve more.

“We could’ve stolen it at the end but there simply weren’t enough shots today.”

Fulham failed to put maximum pressure on the top two. Tom Cairney’s late goal could only secure a 1-1 draw with fellow Championship promotion-contenders Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Sixth-placed Preston lost 3-1 at home to QPR.

Middlesbrough won for the first time since January 1 to move out of the relegation zone, with defeated Charlton slipping into the bottom three after the 1-0 defeat at The Valley.

Hull slipped closer to the relegation zone after their 5-1 hammering by Stoke while Luton drew 0-0 at Wigan to move off the bottom, above Barnsley, who lost 2-0 to Cardiff.

Reading beat Birmingham 3-1 while on Friday promotion-chasing Forest lost 3-0 to Millwall. - AFP