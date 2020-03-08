Impossible to play perfect football in every game, says JDT's Mora

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) maintained their momentum in the Super League when they edged UiTM FC 2-1 at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium on Saturday while their feeder side JDT II were handed a thrashing in the Premier League.

JDT, the defending champions, scored through Brazilian Diogo Santo (ninth minute) and Nazmi Faiz Mansor (70th) while Victor Nirennold netted for the visitors (19th)

JDT coach Benjamin Mora said: “We were not precise enough in our passing... we missed some that offered UiTM the confidence.

“However, it is not easy to perform at our best in all matches as this is football.”

In other matches, Selangor drew 1-1 with Perak at home, Sabah beat Felda United 3-1 and Terengganu edged Kedah 4-3 away.

“I am not blaming any players as they played as a team, scored three goals and created numerous chances... but in football, anything can happen.

"We will focus on delivering points after this. A victory would restore the confidence of my boys,” said Kedah coach Aidil Sharin Sahak, who watched the Red Eagles squander a 3-1 lead before losing 4-3 to Terengganu at Darulaman Stadium in Alor Star.

Terengganu coach Nafuzi Zain said: “After the loss to Perak, the players knew what to do, so they rose to the occasion as we planned.

“Despite trailing initially, we managed to come back and beat our opponents,” he said.

In the Premier League, reigning Challenge Cup champions JDT II have seen better days as they were destroyed 4-1 by Sarawak United in Kuching.

“We had two or three chances in the first 25 minutes but failed to convert. We will regroup and prepare for our next match against Kuala Lumpur,” said JDT II coach Rafael Francisco Gil Sanchez.

Sarawak netted through Alif Hassan (25th), Patrick Ronaldinho (35th, 78th) and Demerson Bruno Costa (47th) while Che Rashid Che Halim (73rd) scored for JDT II.

In other matches, Penang defeated Selangor II 4-1 while KL record their first win of the season by overcoming Negri Sembilan 3-1.