Melaka aim to stay as the 'surprise leaders'

KUALA LUMPUR: Melaka are the surprise leaders in the Super League and coach Zainal Abidin Hassan intends to keep it that way this season.

They lead with six points on goal difference over Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) following wins over UiTM (2-0) and Police (3-1).

Zainal, a former international, however, is still unsatisfied

with his team’s form and insists his players need to be sharper in attack.

“Whatever it is, I would like to congratulate the team for their good run. However, we need to work harder for our next match,” said Zainal.

Melaka will travel to Jengka to face Felda United tomorrow.

“I might rotate players to keep them fresh. There are minor injuries. I need to assess the players in all aspects before deciding my line-up,” he added.