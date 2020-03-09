Underdog's role no longer enjoyable for Kedah

KUALA LUMPUR: Kedah have always enjoyed being the underdogs in the Super League before turning things around.

But things do not look promising this season as they have lost both their opening matches.

Coach Aidil Sharin Sahak, however, refuse to see it as a bad omen.

Aidil was disappointed when his team squandered a 3-1 lead in the 4-3 defeat to Terengganu in Alor Star last weekend.

“We need to learn from these defeats and bounce back. I always remind my charges that in football it is not over until the final whistle,” said Aidil.

In their opening match of the season, the Red Eagles were edged 1-0 by Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in Iskandar Puteri.

“It is only a bad sign when your team do not play good football. I believe we played well in both matches.

“The league has just started, and we still have a chance. The key here is not to give up.”

Kedah, the reigning FA Cup champions, next take on UiTM FC in Shah Alam.

Aidil hopes the Red Eagles will pick up points from the match.

UiTM have also lost their opening two matches against Melaka (2-0) and JDT (2-1).

In their last four meetings, Kedah won twice while the other two matches ended in draws, all in the 2014 and 2015 seasons.