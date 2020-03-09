Hard to attract women's teams for national futsal league

KUALA LUMPUR: The second season of the Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) starts this weekend while the women’s event will begin later this month.

The FA of Malaysia (FAM) have been forced to put the women’s futsal competition on hold due to lack of teams.

However, the national body plan to come up with a more attractive competition format to get more teams.

“The women’s competition will be held later this month. We are still deciding on its competition format.

“The lack of teams in the women’s event could be due to cost factor,” said FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam today.

“We may restructure the format by having zonal competition first before the national finals. However, we are still in discussion.”

Last year, the women’s division attracted only Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Perak.

“We might open the competition to new clubs,” said FAM Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee chairman Datuk Rosmadi Ismail.