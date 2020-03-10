Police can't stop JDT from another win

KUALA LUMPUR: Another match day, another three points for Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) after they edged Police 1-0 at KLFA Stadium in Cheras, tonight.

Benjamin Mora made only one change from the side that defeated UiTM FC at the weekend with Liridon Krasniqi given his first ever start in JDT colours.

But the visitors struggled to break down the stubborn Police side and were forced to wait until the 84th minute before securing the all-important winner.

Diogo Luis Santo saw his penalty kick hit the post but the Brazilian reacted quickly to convert the rebound and that was enough to give JDT the solitary goal win.

And that is three wins from as many matches for JDT. This pushed the Southern Tigers to the top of the Super League, at least until Melaka play their game tomorrow.

At Darul Makmur Stadium, Pahang finally got their 2020 season off the mark when they claimed a 2-0 over Sabah.

Mohamadou Sumareh was a late inclusion to the starting line-up, taking over from Dickson Nwakaeme, and the Malaysian international would justify his selection.

It was Sumareh’s cross in the 21st minute that created the opportunity for Ivan Carlos to score Pahang's opening goal.

Centre back Herold Goulon made sure of the points in the 50th minute when he stepped up confidently to dispatch his penalty kick with ease.