Bos Gaurus and Red Giants keep 100 per cent winning record

KUALA LUMPUR: Perak and Selangor joined Johor Darul Ta'zim as the only three unbeaten teams in the Super League after three rounds.

In Ipoh yesterday, Perak defeated PJ City 2-0 to climb to second in the table.

The Bos Gaurus got themselves in front in the 24th minute, thanks to a Shahrul Saad header from a Firdaus Saiyadi corner kick.

A superb Thierry Chanta Bin free kick in the 53rd minute sealed a two-goal win for the Silver State.

Meanwhile, Terengganu FC were still left searching for a home win at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium this season after they were held 3-3 by Selangor.

Twice Selangor went ahead through goals from Ifedayo Olusegun (39th) and Khyril Muhymeen (52th) but Terengganu pegged back the Red Giants through replies by Rahmat Makasuf (43rd) and Sanjar Shaakhmedov (64th).

Selangor thought they had won it when midfielder Brendan Gan popped up with the third goal in the 70th minute but Lee Tuck converted a penalty in the third minute of added time for both teams to share the spoils.

Melaka lost their unbeaten record after a 3-2 defeat by Felda United. Nicolas Velez got a brace (7th and 63rd minute) while Khairul Amri’s sweet volley from the edge of the box won it for Felda at Tun Abdul Razak Stadium.

Melaka tried to stage a late comeback but strikes from Romel Morales (81st) and Uche Agba (88th) could not save the the Deer.

At Shah Alam, Kedah, still smarting from a 4-3 reverse at the hands of Terengganu last week, could only manage a 1-1 draw away to UiTM FC.

Kpah Sherman produced an outstanding long range shot in the 30th minute that gave Kedah the lead but had a spot kick saved by UiTM’s Haziq Aris in the second half.

And Gustavo Almeida swept home a well-deserved equaliser for UiTM with six minutes left on the clock.