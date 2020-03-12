M-League to be suspended?

KUALA LUMPUR: The M-League is expected to be suspended in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The FA of Malaysia (FAM) will meet their stakeholders, comprising the Malaysia Football League (MFL), teams and sponsors, tomorrow in an emergency meeting at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya to decide whether the M-League should go on.

There is only two options to consider — either to suspend the league until the Covid-19 is contained or continue with the matches behind closed doors.

It is understood that FAM’s advisors have laid down both options on the table of their president Datuk Hamidin Amin for consideration.

But first they need to discuss and come up with solutions with their stakeholders before endorsing the next move.

However, the second option of continuing the league behind closed doors might not be good as players and officials could still be exposed to Covid-19.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani was tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, three days after the Old Lady defeated Inter Milan 2-0 in a Serie A match played behind closed doors.

Those who have had contact with him are being isolated, including Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

FAM are taking this initiative in line with a government decree to cancel all mass gathering events.

The Sports Commissioner’s Office also issued a statement advising all local and international events in the country to be postponed until further notice.