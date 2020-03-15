Kedah, UiTM win their first match of the season

KUALA LUMPUR: The final two fixtures of the Super League were completed today with the home teams recording victories.

All football activities will be suspended tomorrow due to Covid-19.

At Darulaman Stadium in Alor Star, Kedah finally won their first game of the season when they beat Selangor 2-0 with both goals coming before the break.

Baddrol Bakhtiar delivered an inch perfect free kick to Renan Alves who headed in the opening goal in the 25th minute.

With a minute left before half time, Kpah Sherman added the second for the home team.

At the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam, UiTM defeated Police 3-1

After two defeats and a draw, the university side finally came out of their shell against fellow promoted side, and went ahead through Rabih Ataya's free-kick goal in the 11th minute.

Gustavo Dos Santos doubled UiTM's lead in the 44th minute, converting from the penalty spot before Zulkifli Zakaria nodded home the third in the 83rd minute.

Police pulled a goal back through Eskandar Ismail in stoppage time.