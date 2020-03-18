MFL tells teams to abide by RMO

THE Malaysia Football League (MFL) have urged all M-League teams to abide by the government’s restricted movement order, which starts today, due to Covid-19.

In a statement yesterday, all teams cannot train until March 31 while foreign players are advised not to leave Malaysia as they might face difficulties returning to the country.

Teams also cannot play friendly matches.

“We hope all teams will follow the regulations strictly,” said the MFL statement yesterday.

With this development, Kedah who plan to resume training after a short break cannot do so until March 31.

The Red Eagles, who defeated Selangor 2-0 on Sunday for their first Super League win of the season, hope to work on their weaknesses during the break.

Coach Aidil Sharin Sahak will definitely be disappointed with the directive from MFL as he has drawn up a training programme to keep his players fit until the league restarts.

“As for now, no member of the team has contracted the virus,” said Aidil.