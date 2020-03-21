M-League teams join 'socmed' league

Malaysian fans may not be able to watch football matches at stadiums during these “coronavirus days” but they can still follow their teams on social media.

All the M-League teams have taken to cyberspace to show off their #StayAtHome training activities amid the government-enforced Movement Control Order (MCO) to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

And Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) seem to be top of the “social media league” in doing this.

The Southern Tigers shared a video of three of their players, including Brazilian forward Diogo Luis Santo, working out in their respective homes.

“JDT players were given a two-week fitness programme by coach Jorge Alvarez to follow during this Covid-19 pandemic’s #StayAtHome period,” said the JDT website.

“The players were provided with a daily routine focusing on aerobics, power, core and flexibility until the players are expected to return to team training on April 1.

“Several players also received specific individual routines depending on their respective needs. The routines differ from day-to-day and the JDT coaching staff are in constant contact with the players via video calls and text messages.

“The players were also given a guide on dietary needs to ensure sufficient intake of nutrients and weight management.”

Meanwhile, JDT striker Safawi Rasid uploaded his own range of hand sanitisers.

The national striker said in his video: “I have released hand sanitiser of my own brand. I did so because I noticed there is a shortage in the market.

“I hope with this. it will reduce the amount of infected Malaysians and hopefully it doesn’t spread. But you need to help yourselves and your loved ones by not going anywhere and staying at home.”