Shah Alam stadium fit for Super League

THE Shah Alam Stadium is now fit for the Super League.

With this latest development, Selangor will return to their fortress when the league resumes.

The Super League and Premier League are currently suspended following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Malaysia Football League (MFL) initially barred Selangor from playing at the Shah Alam Stadium as the venue did not meet requirements.

Selangor coach B. Satiananthan is delighted with the news, saying it will motivate his players once the league resumes.

He said the players have been given training programmes to follow during the MCO.

“It is a daily requirement but they can do additional training if they want to. It depends on how much they can do.

“We hope the players will not gain weight,” said Satiananthan, adding that those who report for training overweight will be fined.