UKM coach clarifies salary cut only a proposal

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia FC (UKM) will hold further discussions with their players on the move to cut salaries.

UKM FC coach Sulaiman Hussin clarified yesterday that the 15-20 per cent wage reduction by the management was only a proposal and is still open to discussion with the players.

“The management informed me about the proposal and in turn, I discussed it with the players.

“I reminded the players not to worry. The problem is we really don’t know when the Movement Control Order (MCO) will be lifted as it could be extended after April 14.

“And furthermore, we do not really know when the M-League will resume after the MCO is lifted.

“Although UKM do not really depend on gate collections and jersey sales for money, the club greatly rely on sponsors to pay salaries.

“Our sponsors are not big companies. They are small private companies, and furthermore we do not get money from government-linked agencies.

“The management is open to discussion, so the players should not feel worried.

“Everyone has to give and take in these difficult times. The management’s only goal is to find a win-win solution with the players.

“The 15 to 20 per cent pay cut is not final. However, I hope the players would understand what the team are going through now.

“As a coach, my salary will also be deducted together with my coaching staff. I also have to look at the club’s situation.”

Sulaiman said the management and the players will discuss the matter comprehensively when the MCO is lifted.

“The management have been good to everyone. They paid salaries in full in March, despite no training for two weeks.

“Frankly, everyone is feeling the heat, even our sponsors. If our sponsors tell us that they can’t honour their payments, we need to understand their predicament.”

It is understood that most of UKM players earn not more than RM5,000 a month.

On Thursday, captain Asnan Ahmad said if the management still want to cut players’ salaries, it should be only minimal.

Asnan also clarified yesterday that his grouses are with the UKM management’s decision to cut salaries, not with the Malaysia Football League.