FAM respond to pay cut call by players

Following calls by irked players to lead by example, the FA of Malaysia (FAM) announced yesterday their officials are ready to take a pay cut.

The FAM issued a statement that all their workforce will take a temporary pay cut of between 10 and 20 per cent if the Movement Control Order (MCO) is extended beyond April 14.

This move came after several players took the national body to task for not leading by example in a Timesport article on March 31.

Earlier FAM advised M-League teams and players to discuss and come up with solutions to mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which has led to the suspension of the M-League.

Eventually, the issue of pay cut has cropped up and this did not go down well with the footballers.

So far, only Johor Darul Ta’zim players have agreed to a pay cut while players from other teams are still non-committal.

Teams, however, are facing financial woes due to loss of gate collections and sponsorships.

FAM general secretary Stuart Ramalingam said the governing body had asked administrative and technical staff to take a pay cut of between 10 and 20 per cent during the crisis, depending on their salaries.

FAM president Datuk Hamidin Amin and the other paid elected members will also get less pay under the cost-cutting measures.

“As we move into the second period of the MCO, it is with much caution and careful understanding that the (FAM) secretariat have evaluated the possible impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the entire nation and also across our industry.

“To ensure the overall financial stability of FAM and to navigate through this uncharted phase, the secretariat will be implementing a number of cost-cutting measures.

“FAM administrative and technical staff have agreed to take a pay reduction if the MCO is extended beyond April 14.

“We’ve made this decision through consultation and consensus internally and in good faith.

“We wish to thank the workforce for their commitment to the organisation at a difficult time for everyone,” said Stuart in a press statement yesterday.

He said the decision was made after an in-depth discussion with the FAM executive committee and top management following the suspension of all football activities on March 16.

“We wanted to avoid having to introduce this pay cut but with the uncertainties that this period has forced unto us, this decision was made for the best interest of all, including the organisation as a whole,” Stuart added.