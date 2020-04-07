Afif flies to Covid-19 rescue

MELAWATI FC footballer Afif Najmi Muhd Izwan’s most memorable moment is not scoring goals. It’s flying to the rescue of people, literally.

The M3 League player, who is also an AirAsia pilot, flew 55 Malaysians home from Tehran, Iran, on March 21 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Afif, 29, described the Iran mission as the most memorable of his career, and he had to follow a painstaking and thorough procedure for the health of everyone.

He said the aircraft had three zones: for cabin crew, medical team and passengers.

The passengers comprised 46 Malaysians, eight Singaporeans and an Indonesian.

“It was a direct, return flight with three captains and two first officers. It was exhausting. We had to be fully covered from head to toes.

“All the passengers had to be screened individually before being allowed to board the plane.

“For me, it was an unforgettable flight.

“We were relieved that everyone was safe and no one tested positive for Covid-19.”

Afif, a former national futsal player, went into self-quarantine for 14 days before resuming training under Melawati FC coach Mat Zan Mat Aris.