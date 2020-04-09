Stop the 'you scratch my back, I'll scratch yours' virus

TO cut or not to cut wages? The issue of pay cuts has inevitably become a fiery topic in recent days, with players in England’s Premier League rejecting proposals to reduce their salaries by 30 per cent, following similar deals agreed upon between clubs in Spain, Germany and Italy.

Fifa, on the other hand, have urged clubs and players to find a compromise on wage reduction to lessen teams’ financial suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the equally important question is are the players, especially those from the lower level, protected?

This is a thorny issue debated worldwide as many players’ associations are against the idea.

If in any event that clubs and players are unable to reach an agreement and where “national law does not address the situation or collective agreements are not applicable”, they can file complaints with Fifa.

Fifa will look into many aspects of the complaints. These include the economic situation of the club, insurance coverage, whether players have been treated fairly, net income of footballers after contract adjustment and whether there is a genuine attempt by the club to reach an agreement with their contracted players.

However, in the M-League, the support system is limited and players are not well covered by insurance. It only covers injuries during training and matches.

Basically, we have many clubs, who are poor, owing salaries and still treating players like “coolies” but who are still allowed to play professional football.

So, let’s not talk about “whether there have been genuine attempts by clubs to reach an agreement with their players.”

Most Malaysian clubs are laying down you-have-no-choice conditions on players to accept pay cuts.

Basically, the big earners in the game will not be badly hit.

However, those who earn monthly wages of RM7,000 and below will feel the heat.

Most M-League players earn much less compared to other leagues in Asia, while some just get allowances like in the amateur days.

Yes, there is a club in the MLeague who have many employees playing for them and are paid just paltry allowances. How is that possible in professional football?

Local footballers are also asking “why should they accept pay cut s” when some M-League clubs do not even pay salaries on time.

I see it as payback time. Players want justice after all that foul play earlier by employers who did not go by the rules.

While it is inevitable to cut pay, teams who still owe players their salaries should not be allowed to inflict further pain on these poor employees.

In fact, the FA of Malaysia (FAM) and Malaysia Football League (MFL) should bar them completely from professional football, not just dock points from them.

However, you can forget about this happening in the M-League, given that there are many condoners and forgivers around.

The “you scratch my back and I'll scratch yours” virus has infected Malaysian football.

If FAM and MFL insist on players taking pay cuts, they should start by cracking down on the errant teams. Blacklist those clubs who are in the red, bar them from all competitions next season. Focus on making the MLeague a commercial success, not pander to the self interests of parasitic clubs.

The local football industry has failed to improve despite many initiatives over the years. And Covid-19 has now exposed how fragile, how vulnerable the MLeague eco system is.

Can Malaysian football survive the pandemic? This troubling question must be on the minds of FAM and MFL officials.

Come Friday, when the government announces whether the Movement Control Order will be extended, the fans will

get a clearer picture of whether the M-League will be completed by November.

Many football experts feel that the M-League can only resume in June (after Hari Raya) if things get better.

If that is the case, MFL will need to make adjustments to the competitions. Call off the Malaysia Cup or cancel the group stage of the competition, and maybe turn the Super League and Premier League into a single round event.