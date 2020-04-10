Forget about the M-League - Jamal Nasir

KUALA LUMPUR: Former international Datuk Jamal Nasir Ismail feels that the M-League should be called off in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jamal said it would be impossible to restart the league even after the Movement Control Order (MCO) is lifted as the virus may not be completely eradicated.

“If the government decides to ban mass gatherings for six months or a year, it would mean matches will be played without fans,” said Jamal today.

“I think the M-League should be called off. Of course, it will be frustrating, but the right decisions need to be made.”

On whether players should accept pay cuts, Jamal said it is something unavoidable as the pandemic has affected all sporting events worldwide.

“Players cannot take a hard stand by forcing their teams to pay them in full.

“The salary reduction should be based on the clubs' financial strength.”