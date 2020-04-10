Players urged to bear the pain, so clubs won't die

KUALA LUMPUR: Don’t be unreasonable, don’t waste time, don’t let their clubs die.

The Malaysian football fraternity should listen to FAM and Fifa’s advice and directives in propping up the M-League.

Former National Sports Council director general Datuk Seri Zolkples Embong said the measures taken by FAM, which include pay cuts, are necessary.

He said they should not make things difficult for FAM, or defy world body, Fifa, who had issued several directives, which also cover playing contracts and salaries, for football clubs and players.

“All parties, especially players, need to think deeply and make compromises, especially after Fifa’s guidelines are out.

“They need to face reality. Everyone is feeling the economic impact of Covid-19.

“Sponsors of the teams are affected financially. The teams have also lost their gate collections.

“The players must think whether they want to see their clubs cease operation just because they refuse to discuss salaries.

“If they think they are unfortunate, think of the others out there who are far more affected financially by Covid-19,” said Zolkples.

Earlier, the Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM) rejected the proposals by FAM for open discussions on their playing contracts with teams.

However, PFAM rejected the FAM proposals, and insisted that the teams honour all the contracts signed between clubs and players.