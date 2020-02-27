Golfers Molinari, Gagli quarantined in Oman over Covid-19 fears

MILAN: Italian golfers Edoardo Molinari and Lorenzo Gagli have been quarantined in Muscat and forced to pull out of the Oman Open amid the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus in their country.

Gagli contracted a flu during the week and as Molinari was his roommate both have been placed in isolation as a precautionary measure.

Molinari, 39, comes from Turin in the north of Italy while 34-year-old Gagli hails from Florence in Tuscany.

Gagli told Italian newspaper La Nazione on Wednesday that he had been told he would have to remain isolated until next Wednesday.

“It’s an inexplicable decision,” Gagli said. “If there was a risk of contagion, then they would have to isolate dozens of golfers and cancel the tournament.”

Towns in the north of Italy are in lockdown because of the spread of the virus where there have been 400 confirmed cases and 12 people have died.

“We are following the situation,” Marco Durante, head of the pro sector of Italian Golf Federation told Sky Sport Italia.

“Of course it is excessive prudence by the organisation for a feverish state 10 days ago.

“There is no indication of viral pathologies in progress. We hope the misunderstanding will be resolved soon.” - AFP