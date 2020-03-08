Simsby triumphs at Malaysia Open

SHAH ALAM: Following a three-day weather delay, the winner of the Malaysia Open was decided by a threesome playoff at the Kota Permai Golf and Country Club here on Sunday.

And American golfer Trevor Simsby emerged victories on the second playoff.

Simsby (69-64-70) and Jarin Todd (67-66-70) as well as Australian Andrew Dodt (63-68-72) signed in their cards at 13-under 203.

In the first playoff, Simsby and Dodt had birdies on the par-5 18th, while Todd had a par round.

Down to two, Simsby was closest to the pin and nailed his birdie, while Dodt, a downhill putt for par, took second place.

On the national front, amateur Lo Tien Ming stole the thunder.

A whopping 47 Malaysians started the tournament, but only seven made the cut, and 14-year-old Tien Ming was one of them.

He had rounds of 72 and 70 to make the cut, but then blew it big time with ten-over 82 in the final round of the weather cut 54 holes event.

But still, considering he became the youngest Malaysian to make the cut at the Asian Tour, at 14 years and 308 days, he deserves attention and accolades.

Amir Nazrin (71-70-70) and Shahriffusdin Ariffin (70-71-70) were the best Malaysia finishers when they ended five-under 211 for a joint-38th position.