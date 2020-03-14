Malaysia's sports casualties of coronavirus

ONE of the first sporting events in Malaysia to be called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic was the Maybank Golf Championship.

As the situation got worse, more and more sports in the country found themselves affected.

Among them are football’s M-League, hockey’s Azlan Shah Cup, squash’s Asian team championships, and Malaysian Schools Sports Council

events.

The Maybank Golf Championship, originally scheduled for April 16-19 at Saujana Golf and Country Club, has been postponed indefinitely

Yesterday, the FA of Malaysia announced that the M-League, which consists of the Super League, Premier League, M3, M4, Youth Cup and MPFL, has been suspended.

The Azlan Shah Cup was supposed to be held in Ipoh on April 11-18 but has been postponed to Sept 24 Oct 3.

Squash is also not spared, as the Asian Team Championships, scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur on March 25-29, had to be postponed.

School sports are also hit as the Education Ministry has issued a directive that all sporting events in the Malaysian Schools Sports Council calendar to be postponed.