ONE Championship partners with Global Citizen to fight Covid-19

SINGAPORE: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE) has launched a new global COVID-19 initiative in partnership with Global Citizen with a series of Together At Home (#TogetherAtHome) efforts.

Together At Home is a series of no-contact concerts and online content to help raise funds to battle COVID-19 and to inspire people around the world to stay at home, stay inside, and practice social distancing.

ONE superstar Brandon Vera (right) will be among the athletes to lend his support.

ONE Championship superstars who will be participating in the Together At Home series include Brandon Vera, Demetrious Johnson, Aung La N Sang, Vitor Belfort, Angela Lee, Alain Ngalani, Xiong Jing Nan, Eddie Alvarez, Martin Nguyen, Stamp Fairtex, Giorgio Petrosyan, and ONE Championship Vice President Miesha Tate, among others. This roster of athletes will share their home workouts and answer questions from fans.

Martial arts superstars Angela Lee (centre), Brandon Vera and Eduard Folayang are among the ONE superstars who will be sharing their home workouts and answering questions from fans.

The ‘ONE World: Together At Home’ global music special will be broadcast globally:

•When: Sunday, 19 April, 2020 LIVE at 2.00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. SGT with replays over a 24 hour period

•Where: ONE Championship’s official Facebook page and the ONE Super App

•Replay: The event will also be replayed by ONE Championship on Facebook, YouTube, and the ONE Super App over a 24-hour period

Hosted by talk show superstars Jimmy Fallon (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Stephen Colbert (The Late Show With Stephen Colbert), and Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live!), and curated in collaboration with megastar Lady Gaga, the historic multi-hour digital broadcast will feature performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Usher, among others, to help raise funds to battle COVID-19.

As part of this initiative, ONE Championship will be donating 10% of all net proceeds from its brand-new online merchandise store, ONE.SHOP, to the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.