Jazeman out for jazzy show at Super GT Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: National racing driver Jazeman Jaafar is eager to stamp his mark on the Super GT Malaysia festival at Sepang circuit on July 16-17.

Jazeman will be teaming up with Suzuka 10 Hour winner Datuk Adrian D'Silva in what will be the first all-Malaysian driver line-up in the race series.

The duo, who have been given a wildcard for the race, will drive a Porsche GT3R prepped by Earl Bamber Motorsport (EBM) under the Sepang floodlights. This is the first time that a Super GT race is being held at night.

Jazeman, who has vast experience in single seater, endurance and GT racing, said it was a milestone moment in his career.

“I feel very proud and honoured to be given this once in a lifetime opportunity to race at Super GT Malaysia Festival," said Jazeman.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was young. I have always wanted to compete in one of the strongest, if not the strongest GT field in the world.

“The Super GT field comprises many ex-F1 drivers, factory drivers, multiple championship winners and many other highly talented drivers. I am ready to take on this big challenge.”

Jazeman will begin testing the Porsche GT3R for the first time at Sepang this week as part of his preparations for the race.

Adapting to the Super GT machinery and the different rules used in the series will be a priority for Jazeman.

“The tyres in Super GT are open (category) so there will be a lot more grip than what I am used to,” added Jazeman.

This is the first time Malaysia is hosting a round of the Super GT since 2013. Sepang was part of the Super GT championships calendar from 2002 until 2013.