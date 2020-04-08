Covid-19 derails Super GT at Sepang

THE coronavirus has put the brakes on the Super GT Malaysia Festival.

Initially scheduled for July 16-19 at the Sepang International Circuit, the Super GT event has now been detoured into a yet-to-be confirmed date.

This was announced by GT Association Co Ltd. (GTA), organiser of the international GT series on Monday, following the escalating Covid-19 pandemic.

The GTA’s decision has also caused round 5 of the series at Sepang to be rescheduled,

HARO Sports & Entertainment Sdn Bhd said regretfully the Super GT Malaysia Festival will be deferred to another date following consultation with GTA and local authorities.

“This is certainly not the way we had envisioned the return of the series to Malaysia after a six-year absence, but a postponement is critical to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all stakeholders — local and international fans, racing teams, event partners, event vendors and event personnel,” said HARO in a statement.

“HARO Sports & Entertainment will continue to work with the relevant authorities to closely monitor the pandemic and an alternative date will be announced as soon as it has been declared that the Covid-19 no longer poses any threat.

“We would like to reassure all fans who have purchased tickets to the event that your tickets will continue to be valid for use.”