Sepang circuit gets new CEO during MCO

FOR the first time in 11 years, Sepang International Circuit (SIC) have appointed a new chief executive officer to run the circuit and its development programmes.

Azhan Shafriman Hanif clocked in for the first time as Sepang CEO on Tuesday, albeit virtually due to the Movement Control Order (MCO), taking the place of the long-serving Datuk Razlan Razali.

Shafriman, formerly head of strategic alliance with the Petronas brand department, is no stranger to motorsports.

A mechanical engineer by training, Azhan had spearheaded the sponsorship unit at Petronas where he focused on its motorsports platforms.

Razlan’s departure does not come as a surprise as he has been looking to focus full time on his position as Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT) team principal.

The fledgling MotoGP unexpectedly did well to become one of the top teams on the grid last season, thanks to its two talented riders, Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli, as well as strong support from Petronas and Yamaha.

With Razlan’s tenure a commendable one, Shafriman is aware of the expectations, not to mention the challenges posed by Covid-19.

“It is a great honour to be entrusted with this job. Datuk Razlan has left big shoes for me to fill but I believe I can offer a unique perspective in this role following my years at Petronas,” said Shafriman.

“With the world facing unprecedented challenges due to Covid-19, having a strong footing in the commercial side of motorsports will be a good launching pad for me at SIC while I gain a firmer grasp of the operational side of things.”

LOSS OF REVENUE

The Sepang track has suffered significant losses this year due to Covid-19 as many revenue-generating events have either been postponed or cancelled, and this bleak trend is set to continue.

Azhan Shafriman Hanif.

The status of this year’s Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix, which is Sepang’s headlining event, also remains unclear as MotoGP rights holders Dorna yesterday announced that they, too, were unsure if any races would be held this season.

Shafriman is looking at counter measures to bridge the shortfall in the short term while eying improvement in operational excellence, governance and process control in the medium term.

“During this period, it is crucial to look at harvesting the low hanging fruit by prioritising the right focus areas and executing the best strategy we have,” said Shafriman.

“We need to set clear joint objectives and try to achieve them.”

Razlan, who replaced former general manager Datuk Azmi Murad as head of the track in October, 2008, said he is confident the team at SIC will continue to be a success.

“It has been an amazing journey... what we have achieved in the past decade has truly been a team effort. It would not have been possible without the full support and commitment of not just the team at SIC as well as our partners and stakeholders,” said Razlan.

“Although I will still be around as the team principal of SRT, I am definitely going to miss working alongside the SIC team. I wish them and the new CEO great success.”

In addition to managing the circuit and ensuring it remains profitable, Razlan had also played a pivotal role in the development of Malaysian riders such as Zulfahmi Khairuddin and Adam Norrodin and to a lesser extent, Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah and Khairul Idham Pawi.