Timmy strikes to end 13 dry years

TIMMY Tan had a big smile on his face after clinching his second gold medal at the Asian Championships in Kuwait yesterday.

The bowler ended Malaysia’s 13-year wait for the men’s all-events title with a 24-game total of 5,805 pinfalls courtesy of his consistent performance throughout the tournament.

China’s Du Jianchao settled for the silver with 5,745 while South Korea’s Kang Hee-won took the bronze on 5,724.

The gold is Timmy’s first-ever all-events title and it is Malaysia's first at the Asian meet since Azidi Ameran’s success in 2006.

On the opening day, the 25-year-old Malaysia won the men’s singles gold.

Timmy’s success puts Malaysia in a good position to clinch the overall title as they have now won five gold and three bronze medals in the competition.

However, Timmy’s 1,417 total yesterday could not inspire Malaysia in the team event.

Timmy, together with Rafiq Ismail, Syafiq Ridhwan Abdul Malek, Hafiz Zainuddin, Tun Hakim Tun Hasnul Azam and Ahmad Muaz Fishol, posted a 6,827 total over two days to finish seventh.

Hong Kong clinched the gold with 7,031 pinfalls, followed by Taiwan (7,005) and China (7,001).

Despite missing out on a team medal, Timmy is still pleased with his form so far.



Timmy Tanll

“I’m happy to win the all-events. There were anxious moments as I had dropped to second after the first block of the team event, 12 points behind the leader.

“I just told myself to focus and throw good balls to boost my chances in both the team event and all-events.

“Going into the last game, I wasn’t aware whether was I leading or trailing because I didn’t do so well in the previous game.

“I knew I needed to be patient and take every spare or strike that came my way and only after I finished with a 232, I was told I won the gold.

“Of course, it is a bit disappointing not to get a team medal as well but we’ve all fought hard and did our best,” said Timmy yesterday.

The Selangor-born now heads into the masters’ event as the top seed.

Other Malaysians who have qualified for the masters are Muaz and Hafiz who finished 12th and 14th respectively in the all-events.

Team manager Maradona Chok said Malaysia are in a good position to clinch the overall title.

“Korea have to win all four remaining gold medals to become champions,” said Maradona.