Qatar national sports day draws 300 players

Players and officials from the participating countries at a photo session after the event in Ampang Sport Area, Kuala Lumpur, recently.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Qatar Embassy organised its National Sport Day recently in the presence of Ambassador of Qatar to Malaysia, Fahad Mohammed Kafoud.

This one-day meet involved participation of more than 300 guests, including Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials, a number of ambassadors of accredited countries in Malaysia, as well as diplomats from Arab and foreign embassies, and also the representatives from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Futsal tournament was highly anticipated by all teams.

Among the activities held in Ampang Sport Area here include futsal and badminton.

It was aimed to draw attention to the importance of sport and its role in the lives of individuals and communities.

Fahad emphasised the importance of organising the National Sports Day to be a form of life, stressing Qatar attaches great importance to sport as a means of communication among people.

The National Sports Day enhances Qatar National Vision 2030, describing sport relations between Qatar and Malaysia.

A futsal player from the French Embassy received his medal from Fahad.

Beside Qatar and Malaysia, other countries involved were Korea, France, Iraq, Myanmar, Somalia, Algeria, Russia, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Thailand, Libya, Australia, African countries, Oman, Kuwait, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Fahad also took this opportunity to thank all participants for making the National Sport Day a success.