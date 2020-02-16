High-flying Dragons out to slay Slingers again

Kng Zheng Guan

THE KL Dragons will be looking to pile on more misery on bitter rivals Singapore Slingers when they meet in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) again today.

The Dragons ended a four-year and 10-game losing streak to the Slingers when they scored a 79-68 away win on Friday.

They not only limited the Slingers to just six paltry points in the second quarter, they even managed to keep a lid on the deadly Xavier Alexander.

The Dragons even led by as many as 24 points while shutting out the usually accurate Singapore shooters.

Will Artino again proved to be a beast for the Dragons as he marshalled the defence and offence for a breakout 32 points and 16 rebounds.

“I’m pleased with the team as we have not beaten them for a long time. It was a fantastic team effort. We were tough defensively and limited them to just 23 points in the first half.

“We’ll need to do more of the same when we face them again,” said Dragons coach Jamie Pearlman.

The Dragons improved to 7-6 and moved up to fifth in the standings while the Slingers (6-7) dropped to seventh.

Surely the Dragons will go in with their confidence sky high when they take on the Slingers again at Maba Stadium today.