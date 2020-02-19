Three Malaysian teenagers make waves in Bangkok

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian teenagers Aira Azman, Wong Heng Wai and Duncan Lee are making waves in the Sea Cup squash championships in Bangkok.

The trio stormed into the semi-finals of the tournament with convincing victories today.

Aira crushed Indonesia’s Yaisha Putri Yasandi 11-1, 11-0, 11-2 in the quarter-finals while Heng Wai routed Thailand’s Arichaya Chujit 11-2, 11-2, 11-0. Duncan destroyed Indonesia’s Arista Prima 11-6, 11-7, 11-2.

Last year, the Sea Cup women’s singles title was won by Malaysia’s Noor Ainaa Amani Ampandi.

National coach Shahril Shahidan said: “It was a bit too easy for them (Malaysian players) today as their opponents simply had no chance.”