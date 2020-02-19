Close ￬

Three Malaysian teenagers make waves in Bangkok

Malaysian teenagers Aira Azman (L), Wong Heng Wai (R) and Duncan Lee (C) are making waves in the Sea Cup squash championships in Bangkok.
By TIMESPORT - February 19, 2020 @ 8:08pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian teenagers Aira Azman, Wong Heng Wai and Duncan Lee are making waves in the Sea Cup squash championships in Bangkok.

The trio stormed into the semi-finals of the tournament with convincing victories today.

Aira crushed Indonesia’s Yaisha Putri Yasandi 11-1, 11-0, 11-2 in the quarter-finals while Heng Wai routed Thailand’s Arichaya Chujit 11-2, 11-2, 11-0. Duncan destroyed Indonesia’s Arista Prima 11-6, 11-7, 11-2.

Last year, the Sea Cup women’s singles title was won by Malaysia’s Noor Ainaa Amani Ampandi.

National coach Shahril Shahidan said: “It was a bit too easy for them (Malaysian players) today as their opponents simply had no chance.”

