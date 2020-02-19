UniKL survive tough semi-final test

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) survived a Maybank onslaught to scrape into the final of the TNB Cup with a 2-1 score in the semi-final today.

They will play Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) for the trophy on Saturday.

THT beat Tenaga Nasional 4-3 in the other semi-final with a hat-trick from South Korean Jang Jong Hyun in the seventh, 27th and 28th minutes and Luqman Nul Hakim (37th).

The Tenaga goals were scored by Azrai Aizad (33rd), Syed Syafiq Cholan (35th) and Aminuddin Zain (41st).

Razie Rahim was UniKL's hero with a penalty corner goal in the 33rd minute, and in the 35th he tucked home a penalty stroke.

Maybank fought back with a goal from Adam Aiman Mamat in the 54th but the clock ran out in their search for an equaliser.

UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj was a relieved man, and “ordered” his players to enjoy the second semi-final (Terengganu HT vs Tenaga Nasional) with their families and friends.

“I must give credit to Maybank who, I believe, played their best match of the season and pushed my players to the limit. I thank Maybank for preparing my team for the final with a super game.

“And now, my players can take a well deserved rest to watch the second semi-final with their family and girlfriends to release their match tension. That is an order!” quipped Arul.

Maybank goalkeeper Aidil Md Shah, a national junior at 21, played the match of his life as he stopped at least four attempts to keep them in their hunt to find an equaliser and take the match into the shootout right until the final hooter.

“We are just one step away from winning the treble, and I believe the final will be of the same standard and we will be looking for a clean sweep,” said Arul whose side have won the Charity Shield and League title.