Azlan Shah Cup will go on despite Covid-19 outbreak

THE Azlan Shah Cup show will go on though many international sporting events around the world have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 virus.

The tournament will be held as usual at the Azlan Shah Stadium in Ipoh on April 11-18.

The six competing teams are Australia (World No 2), Canada (10th), Japan (15th), South Korea (16th), Pakistan (17th) and hosts Malaysia (11th).

Regulars New Zealand will not come this time while India will be busy playing in the Pro-League as well as preparing for the Olympics.

Malaysia have targeted to reach the Azlan Shah Cup final, a KPI set by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation for national coach Roelant Oltmans.