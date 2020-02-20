Malaysia Open to tee off again

THE Malaysia Open will make a scheduled return, despite the Covid-19 outbreak, after a four-year hiatus at the Kota Permai Golf and Country Club in Shah Alam on March 5-8.

Supported by Bandar Malaysia as the title sponsor, the tournament, last held in 2015, was won by India’s Anirban Lahiri.

The Malaysia Open, however, is no longer a European Tour-sanctioned event.

This year’s event offers a total prize purse of US$1m (RM4.2 million) compared to US$3m in the previous editions.

With the reduction in prize money, the tournament has failed to attract some of the top names in the sport.

However, Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) president Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Nor said several top golfers from the Asian Tour and Japan Tour have confirmed their entries.

“Like the Singapore Open, we have also reduced the prize money for our tournament,” said Anwar at the Kota Permai GCC yesterday.

“I believe the Malaysia Open will grow in strength and be a permanent feature for golfers from the Asian region.

“The bigger concern is the Covid-19 outbreak. We will strictly adopt preventive measures to ensure the safety of the golfers, officials and fans.

World No 152 Wade Ormsby of Australia, who is the current Asian Tour Order of Merit leader, is the top draw in the tournament.

A total of 37 Malaysians will be in action. However, European Tour golfer Gavin Green may not play as he has registered for the Qatar Classic, which clashes with the Malaysia Open.