Malaysian teen titans heading for 1-2 finish in Sea Cup

By KNG ZHENG GUAN

KUALA LUMPUR: It’s cheers for the Malaysian teenagers in Bangkok after setting themselves up for a 1-2 finish in the men's and women's individual events of the Sea Cup squash championships.

In the women's event, 15-year-old Aira Azman set the pace after knocking out top seed Jemyca Aribado of the Philippines 11-5, 11-4, 9-11, 11-6 in the first semi-final at the Vajiravudh College.

And 16-year-old Wong Heng Wai duly followed suit by blitzing Filipina Yvonne Dalida 11-2, 11-6, 11-5.

After the women's impressive showing, the Malaysian boys also stepped up to the plate with 17-year-old Duncan Lee taking out top seed Robert Garcia of the Philippines.

But the Sabahan didn't have it easy as he had to come from 2-1 down before outlasting the 33-year-old Garcia 10-12, 11-4, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8.

Then 18-year-old Hafiz Zhafri ended the day on a high after rallying to beat defending champion Reymark Begornia of the Philippines 13-11, 6-11, 13-11, 13-11.