Cade Davis on fire again for KL Dragons

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no denying the fact that Cade Davis has regained his shooting touch for the KL Dragons after a slump midway through the Asean Basketball League (ABL) season.

The American shooter, who is the Dragons’ most effective scorer, has often found himself crowded out as opponents paid special attention to him.

But the 32-year-old has certainly bounced back over the past week, first by torching the Singapore Slingers with a season best of nine three-pointers during their 87-88 defeat on Feb 16.

And Davis kept that hot streak going after firing six more beyond the arc to help the Dragons to an impressive 92-80 win over powerhouse San Miguel Alab Pilipinas at the Maba Stadium on Wednesday.

That sizzling performance by Davis brought his season tally of three pointers to 50 and has pushed him up to second in the league behind Taipei Fubon Braves’ OJ Mayo who has connected for 59 shots.

The Texan is understandably pleased to have rediscovered his touch after struggling to get his shots on target earlier in the season.

“I’m definitely happy to make shots for the team and I’m glad to be shooting at a much higher percentage now compared to earlier in the season,” said Davis.

“I think a lot of it is down to good teamwork with our big guys setting up the screens for me to find the open space.

“As a shooter, it is always nice to be able to make that shot without having to go through an extra dribble.

“It’s great that the bigs are doing their job setting up the screens and getting the ball to me, so it’s really down to me to do my job and knock down the shots.

“I think this is just what we need as we look to keep going in the season and to keep on getting the wins in tough games.”

With Davis’ 26 points and 10 assists to go along with Will Artino’s 29 points and 10 rebounds contribution, the Dragons have won both their home games against the Filipinos. They had earlier beaten the 2017 champions 91-63 on Feb 4.

With the season well past its midway stage, the Dragons are also looking good for the playoffs on an 8-7 record and are currently fourth in the 10-team league.

The Dragons will travel to Singapore again where they will meet the Slingers for the third time this season on Feb 23.