Usain Bolt of Malaysia shatters 200m record at Perak meet

IPOH: Secondary school student, Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi who is hailed as ‘Usain Bolt’ of Malaysia is not an exaggeration of his sprinting prowess as he continues to set new records.

The young national talent in his latest conquest smashed the men’s 200 metres record at the Perak All-Comers 1 Athletics Champions at Perak Stadium here today in 21.04 seconds to crack the record of 21.44s set by G. Aravinn in 2016.

Muhammad Azeem, who is representing Perak School Sports Council, said he was not only thrilled with breaking the championship record, as he also improved his personal best of 21.15s set during the Thailand School Sports Championship (TSSG) in Khong Kaen, Thailand in August last year.

“I was just focusing on doing my best and did not expect to break the record and bettered my personal time.

“I am very delighted and grateful as this is the first championship I am running this year and in my home ground too. I am really blessed,” he told Bernama here today.

In the race, the 16-year-old defeated V. Haarissh representing Selangor (22.04s) while Mohd Hafiz Danial Roslan (Kelantan) took the bronze in 22.28s. – BERNAMA