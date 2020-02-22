PKS UniTen defy formbook to win Vivian May Soars Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) Executive Board met yesterday and decided not to penalise HockAdemy but on the pitch the new outfit were beaten at the Vivian May Soars Cup.

PKS UniTen beat HockAdemy 2-1 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today for the Vivian May Soars Cup, thus denying the League champions a sweet double in their Malaysia Women's Hockey League (MWHL) debut.

Nor Adilah Malik (11th) and Nur Zafirah Aziz (39th) won the day for UniTen, while HockAdemy's goal was scored by Australian Ashley Kate Fey.

Earlier when the national league matches had ended, the Terengganu Ladies Team (TLT) had complained to the MHC competitions committee, claiming that since HockAdemy were not yet registered with Kuala Lumpur HA, their affiliation was in doubt.

However, HockAdemy owner Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman, who is also KLHA president, had said earlier that the club had sent in their affiliation forms, as well as paid the fees, and only the KLHA council had yet to meet and endorse it.

Amid the TLT protest, MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal felt that the show must go on.

“The EB decided that HockAdemy will not be penalised, and the issue is closed. However, we will tighten the rules, as well as monitor affiliation in the next tournament," said Subahan.

After HockAdemy’s setback yesterday, Megat said: “We will be back next season with two teams each in the women's as well as men's MHL (Malaysian Hockey League). One will be juniors, while the other one with seasoned players challenging for titles.”