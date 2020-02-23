MGA Charity Golf raised RM1 million

KOTA KEMUNING: The Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) charity event, under the royal patronage of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, raised RM1 million today.

His Majesty was among the 124 golfers who played in the inaugural MGA Charity Golf Championship at the Kota Permai Golf and Country Club here.

Al-Sultan Abdullah teed off the event at about 8am.

It was organised to raise funds for the Al-Sultan Abdullah Foundation (Yasa) and MGA National Junior Development Programme (NJDP).

Yasa was founded by the King to provide dialysis treatment to the underprivileged and set-up Haemodialysis centres in rural areas.

NJDP is focused on grassroots development and also overseeing the national junior elite squad’s training and tournaments.

MGA president Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor expressed his gratitude to the King in gracing the event and making it a resounding success.

“I would like to extend our gratitude to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. With his presence, this inaugural event turned out to be a success.

“I would also like to thank all the sponsors who made it possible to raise RM1 million,” said Anwar.

The corporate bodies which contributed to the charity drive were Ecovest Berhad (RM300,000), Kumpulan Bermaz (RM100,000), Berjaya Berhad (RM100,000) and Genting Berhad (RM100,000), Tree Technologies, LBS Foundation, Kerjaya Prospect, KH Land, CIMB, Ranhill, Palmtop Vegeoil, Um Land, DRB-Hicom, AZRB, Bank Rakyat, Weststar, Hapseng, F&N, Transview, MST, Kota Permai Golf and Country Club, Richard Lighting and Royal Selangor Pewter.

Yasa and NJDP will receive RM400,000 each. The remainder will be used to cover the organisational expenses of the charity event.

Jim Tan (42 Stableford points) won the title.