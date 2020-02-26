NSC advice athletes to continue training amid Olympic cancellation rumour

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Sports Council (NSC) urged their Olympic-bound athletes to continue training and not to lose hope amid rumours that the Tokyo Games might be cancelled due to Covid-19.

In a report on Tuesday, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound felt cancelling the Games would be the only option as postponing or shifting the biggest multi-sport event in the world was unthinkable.

IOC, according to the report, are expected to wait until May to evaluate whether the Games should go on.

“Obviously, it will be heart-breaking for everyone if the Games is cancelled but these are just speculations. My advice to the athletes is to continue training and do not lose hope,” said NSC director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail today.

“We are not the only ones affected by the Covid-19. It is a global issue and we can only hope and pray that it will not become a pandemic.

“There is still close to six months before the Games, and hopefully the virus will be contained by then.

“IOC will make the call and if it is cancelled, we have to accept it. It is not the end of the world as we have other events like the Asian and Commonwealth Games (in 2022) to prepare for.”

Japan has spent more than US$12 billion (RM51 billion) on the Games. The IOC are set to lose billions through broadcasting rights if the Olympics is cancelled.