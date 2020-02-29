Malaysian athletes should take heed of Villareal nutritionist's advice

REFINED foods will not make a footballer’s performance any finer. In fact, it will make his or her game worse.

This was the message from La Liga team, Villareal nutritionist Hector Uso to footballers or any athletes in an interview with Timesport in Spain.

He tells the Villareal players to stay away from refined food even during the off season.

Malaysian footballers should heed his advice as Spanish players, with the proper nutrition, not just skills and good coaching, have gone on to win the World Cup and European Championship.

Refined foods are actually processed foods which have their original fibre and nutrient content taken away.

Examples of refined foods are white rice, white bread, white pasta, crackers, cookies, rice cakes and instant oatmeal.

Uso, who is a Granada Unviersity sports nutrition master’s degree holder, said everyone should practise cutting down on refined foods. not just athletes.

Uso, who has been the Villareal nutritionist for over two decades, said refined foods have no nutritional value for the human body.

“Refined foods are like white sugar and we shouldn’t consume them because it serves no purpose just like transfat,” said Uso who also warned his footballers to avoid taking alcohol.

Uso, who doesn’t want his methodology to be too restrictive, said it’s fine if the Villareal players at times indulge in refined foods especially in the company of families and friends.

“We know that when they are with their families and friends, the meals are more complex and it’s tough to find the right balance. But after they come back, I hope not all is lost,” he said.

“We do give them a little bit of freedom and they do come back slightly heavier sometimes but we trust them.”

Uso’s primary role in the Villareal team is overseeing the diet of every player in the first team and also those at the club’s youth academy.

The first-team players take breakfast and lunch at the club with Uso in charge of the menu. The players are also offered the option of taking a pre-prepared meal at home.

Uso also stressed that players should ideally eat three and a half hours before a match followed by at least half an hour after the final whistle.