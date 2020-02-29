MCKK eye a 'home win' in Premier Sevens

A LONG awaited win for the home team is expected at the 10th Malay College Kuala Kangsar (MCKK) Premier Sevens rugby competition this weekend.

MCKK's first success in the competition came in 2013 when they downed SMS Hulu Selangor in the final but victory in the prestigious tournament has since eluded them.

Premier Sevens tournament director Amrul Hazarin Hamidon feels that the home team will have a good

shot at the title this year, having ended another drought recently.

“MCKK recently won the Perak Schools Sports Council Championships (MSSPK) for the first time in 12 years,” said Amrul.

“The squad are looking good this year and the same group of players that won the MSSPK title will be competing in the Premier Sevens. Team spirit is high at the moment.

“But it is hard to say who will actually win it because, as usual, there are quite a few strong teams in the mix.

“SMK Tun Hussein Onn are relatively new but they have a very strong rugby programme and should be among the contenders as they won the Malaysia Schools Sports Council U-15 championship for the last two years in a row.

“Then we also have the usual contenders such as defending champions Semashur and Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI).”

Vajiravudh College of Thailand are the only foreign team competing this season as many teams were reluctant to travel due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Semashur defeated MCKK in the final last year. Traditional heavyweights SSTMI hold the record of most Premier Sevens wins with four titles to their name, achieved in 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2017.

The Premier Sevens is sponsored by Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Ranhill, Central Sugars Refinery and Unifi.