Wee Wern battles on after painful collision

NATIONAL No 1 Low Wee Wern battled through injury to clear her first round at the Windy City Open in Chicago on Thursday.

The 29-year-old suffered a badly bruised right hip after colliding with her opponent, Englishwoman Jasmine Hutton during their third game but dug deep for a 5-11, 11-8, 11-5, 6-11, 14-12 win at the University Club of Chicago.

World No. 25 Wee Wern got off to a slow start as World No. 48 Jasmine stormed ahead to take the first game 11-5.

Wee Wern, however came back to take the second game 11-8 and looked to be in control before the collision with Jasmine threw her off tempo.

Still, the Penangite managed to take the third game 11-5 after a lengthy injury break before Jasmine levelled proceedings in the fourth to set up a deciding rubber.

Low Wee Wern

It was neck-to-neck in the fifth and Wee Wern needed to bank on all her experience as she saved two matchballs before sealing the win in 77 minutes.

“It was quite a bad injury. I tripped on her foot and landed straight on my right hip,” said Wee Wern.

“The physiotherapist had to come and make sure it wasn’t a fracture because my hip immediately swelled up and it was bruised pretty bad. I couldn’t even lift my right foot at that point.

“I somehow managed to struggle through. I was quite fortunate that I didn’t twist my knee when I fell although I played out the match mostly with just one leg.

National No. 2 S. Sivasangari failed to get going as she lost 8-11, 9-11, 11-4, 10-12 to world No. 29 Hollie Naughton of Canada in the first round.

In the men’s competition, World No. 31 Ng Eain Yow went down in a tightly contested 7-11, 5-11, 11-13 defeat to England’s World No. 20 Adrian Waller.

World No. 48 Ivan Yuen also bowed out in a 9-11, 10-12, 9-11 loss to world No. 27 Mathieu Castagnet of France.