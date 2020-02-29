Qualifying for 2031 Rugby World Cup is possible, says All Blacks great

KUALA LUMPUR: All Blacks great Andrew Mehrtens believes Malaysia will have a good shot at qualifying for the 2031 Rugby World Cup if the competition is expanded to 32 teams by then.

Mehrtens, during a recent coaching tour in Malaysia, said he hopes to see World Rugby (WR) make pro-active changes in the move to promote the sport.

“(Can Malaysia qualify?) I think so as rugby will also grow and consider itself a more global sport. I think that there will be more teams in the World cup,” said Mehrtens, when asked about Malaysia's chances of qualifying for 2031.

“At the moment, we have 20 teams in the World Cup which is very hard to break into, though not to say impossible.

“I hope to see the United States hosts the 2031 World Cup and I also hope we have more like 32 teams (in 2031).

Malaysia have made great strides in recent seasons and is currently the fourth-ranked team in Asia behind Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea in the 15s format.

Malaysia Rugby (MR) president Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya had last year set a target of Malaysia qualifying for the 2031 World Cup.

Mehrtens added he was pleased to see the strong passion and support for the sport here.

“I am very hopeful for Malaysia, and we certainly have the ingredients (to succeed) here. There is already a tradition of rugby in Malaysia,” said the 46-year-old.

“I know that there is ambition here whether it is about moving up the grades in sevens or 15s at the senior or junior level and in terms of projects as well, such as building a new stadium.

“If you have good coaching, children enjoying the sport and support (from authorities), the sport will grow and you already have that here."

Mehrtens and Wallabies great Toutai Kefu conducted coaching clinics at Sek Tuanku Abdul Rahman and Malay College Kuala Kangsar in Perak, the Cobra Club in Petaling Jaya, the Selangor Rugby Academy as well as at Universiti Putra Malaysia last week.