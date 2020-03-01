Injured Wee Wern no match for World No 2

A BRUISED up Low Wee Wern gave it her best but still proved to be no match for World No 2 Nouran Gohar of Egypt as she bowed out in the second round of the Windy City Open in Chicago on Friday.

World No 25 Wee Wern suffered a badly bruised right hip in her first-round win over England’s Jasmine Hutton, a day earlier.

And that hampered her movement as she went down 11-7, 11-4, 11-2 to Nouran in 26 minutes at the University Club of Chicago (UCC).

“I was struggling with my movement while Nouran was simply too good today (Friday),” admitted the former World No 5 in Chicago.

Low Wee Wern bowed out in the second round of the Windy City Open in Chicago on Friday. NSTP/File pic

“Overall, I’m not feeling too disappointed with my outing in the United States as I managed to reach the quarter-finals at last week’s Cincinnati Cup, a Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour Bronze event.

“There, I managed to come close against World No 7 Sarah-Jane (Perry) and I went one round further here after losing in the first round last year.

Wee Wern will now prepare for the Asian Team Championships in Bukit Jalil on March 25-29.

Others in the women’s team are Rachel Arnold, S. Sivasangari and Aifa Azman.