Azizul wins sprint bronze at World Championships

KUALA LUMPUR: Azizulhasni Awang capped his gallant run in the men's individual sprint with a bronze medal at the Berlin World Championships today.

Azizulhasni, who lost to Netherland's Harrie Lavreysen in the semi-finals earlier today, won both his races against Poland's Mateusz Rudyk in the bronze medal decider to clinch his first medal in the sprint since 2009.

Lavreysen won both his races against Jeffrey Hoogland in an all-Dutch final to add to the team sprint and keirin titles he had won earlier in the competition.

Azizulhasni had, on Saturday, set a new national and Asian record after clocking 9.548 seconds in the qualifying round.

The 32-year-old went on to down Lithuanian Vasilijus Lendel and Surinam's Jair Tjon En Fa in the first and second round followed by Japan's Tomohiro Fukaya in the quarterfinals.

The Dungun-born rider ended his campaign in Berlin with two bronze, having finished third in the keirin on Thursday.