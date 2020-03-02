Zidane is tough as Ironman

KUALA LUMPUR: Ironman Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil checked in for national training today, even though his doctor told him his cracked jaw will need another three months to heal.

He picked up the injury on Jan 12, when HockAdemy’s Pakistan import Ali Rizwan made a dangerous clearance.

The Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) forward was declared out for the rest of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) season.

However, Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin, also known as Zidane, picked himself up and played for UniKL two weeks later, even scoring goals to help his team win a treble.

“My jaw has yet to fully recover. The doctor has advised me to rest for three months. But since I have received a national call-up, I am here for training,” said Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin today.

The player with 299 caps, who turned 34 on Jan 5, will hit a milestone 300 if he earns another cap.

He has been with the national team for 13 years. His last outing was the 9-3 aggregate defeat to Britain in the two-leg Olympic qualifier in London last year.

Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin played with a rugby head-gear in the MHL, and just to show that his broken jaw is not a bother, he scored the winner for UniKL in the 2-1 win over Terengganu Hockey Team in the TNB Cup final.