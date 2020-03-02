Azizulhasni gearing up nicely for Tokyo Olympics

KUALA LUMPUR: The national track squad left the Berlin World Championships with their heads held high following commendable performances in Germany over the past five days.

Azizulhasni Awang’s double bronze feat deserves acknowledgement as he had suffered quite a few speed bumps in the lead up to the competition.

A freak incident came close to severing his finger in September while a heavy crash in at the Brisbane leg of the World Cup in December compounded his woes but in true Azizulhasni fashion, he grits his teeth and got on with business.

While bronze in the keirin was nothing special by his high standards, his bronze in the individual sprint — an event which he previously struggled to make an impact in due to his diminutive physique — was a big step in the right direction.

The emphasis the national squad has placed on gaining lean muscle and extensive work on improving aerodynamic efficiency through tweaked riding positions and better bikes has certainly paid off for not only Azizulhasni but also the likes of Shah Firdaus Sahrom and Fadhil Zonis.

Shah, who did not compete in the keirin in Berlin, scalped Great Britain’s rising star Jack Carlin in the sprint while Fadhil finally cracked the long standing one kilometre time trial national record.

Azizulhasni and Shah have secured their place in the Olympics for both keirin and individual sprint events.

But the big question now is whether it will be enough for Azizulhasni to finally land the big one — Olympic gold in Tokyo — as his rivals are also raising their game.

The Netherlands have reasserted their position as the men to beat in the sprint events.

Harrie Lavreysen won both keirin and sprint individual gold medals, the latter in an all-Dutch final against teammate Jeffrey Hoogland.

Lavreysen, Hoogland and Roy Van Den Berg also defended Netherland’s gold in the team sprint in a new world record time.

Matthijs Buchli, who won the keirin last year, also remains a strong threat despite failing to defend his title this time.

Britain’s Jason Kenny - current Olympic champion in the keirin, individual and also team sprint - had a quiet outing in Berlin but that is nothing new as far as the Brits are concerned.

As they have proven in the past, Britain have the uncanny ability to make it count when it matters and it would be no surprise if Kenny, or even Carlin, were to peak in Tokyo.

Azizulhasni has five months keep making gains ahead of the Olympic Games and will have to be at his very best to have a realistic chance of winning the keirin gold in Japan.

With all the attention on the Dutch, his status as a dark horse in the competition could actually be an advantage for him.

Regardless, his tremendous fighting spirit, guile and off-track charisma have already won him a 'gold medal' among his many fans around the world.