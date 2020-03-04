Aaliyah aims to rock Moomba

WATERSKI prodigy Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah will be out to whizz her way to some “firsts” at the Moomba Masters in Melbourne starting today.

For the first time, the 16-year-old Malaysian will compete in all three events (slalom, tricks and jump) in both the junior and open categories at the Yarra River.

And Aaliyah will be aiming high, going for her first ever title in her pet event, the tricks and overall, since her debut at the Moomba Masters in 2013.

Last year, Aaliyah became the first Malaysian waterskier to reach the final of the World Championships, where she placed ninth.

Aaliyah also capped a glorious outing at the Asian Waterski and Wakesport Championships in September where she swept all four gold medals: slalom, tricks, jump and overall.

“I’m super happy about my improvement from last year and I’m very excited to be skiing more this year and competing with the best women and junior athletes in the world,” said Aaliyah.

“My target is to get two gold, one in tricks and one in overall in the junior category and I’m feeling pretty confident about it.

“I’ve never won at the Moomba before, so I’m definitely hoping to be able to do it this time.”

Malaysian Waterski and Wakeboard Federation head coach Hanifah Yoong said: “The expectations for Aaliyah is for her to try and better her performances from last year.

“We want to try and consolidate her world rankings in order to get a good seeding for the world juniors later in August.”