NSC chief responds to claims by confused athletes

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no such thing as athletes being dropped by the National Sports Council (NSC) from their various programmes.

This was stated by NSC director general, Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail today in response to claims by athletes that they have been axed by NSC.

According to Shapawi, the programmes for the Asian, Commonwealth and Sea Games for the past two years came to an end last December. As a result, all the contracts signed during that period have also ended.

However, he said the NSC have extended the contracts to the end of this month as part of the cooling off period, while the council look into new programmes for the major events ahead.

“There is no such thing as athletes being dropped. The OCM (Olympic Council of Malaysia), MPC (Malaysian Paralympic Council), and the NSI (National Sports Institute) have come to an agreement.

“We will conduct workshops and it is only after that, we will draft out new programmes. We have started working on the workshops and have also briefed the Sports Ministry,” said Shapawi.

On Tuesday, national shooter, Muhammad Ezuan Nasir Khan was shocked to find out that his name was taken off the national squad after 14 years.

The 31-year-old was confused after the National Shooting Association of Malaysia (NSAM) omitted his name, along with two other elite shooters, Shahera Rahim Raja and Joseline Cheah.

Initially, the NSAM had decided to drop three senior shooters to make way for four new faces, Haritz Iklil Hessly Hafiz, Nurul Syasya Nadiah Ariffin, Alia Husna Budruddin and Nur Izazi Rosli, who shone at the Selangor Open Shooting Championships last month.

National shooting coach, Yusri Jusoh said the decision to drop the three senior shooters was made after a working committee meeting with the NSC recently.