Unexpected Moomba ending for Aaliyah

TEENAGE waterskier Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah won one gold and two silver in the junior category of the Moomba Masters yesterday but it was not in the way she had hoped for.

A heavy overnight rain led to the water conditions at the Yarra River in Melbourne became ill-suited for competition.

With the water conditions in the river choppy and debris going downstream, the Melbourne city council closed the river from all activities, thus forcing the second day of the action to be called off.

This means the final results for the competition had to be based on the first round results only.

As a result, Aaliyah, 16, was awarded gold in tricks and silver in jump and overall. In the first round on Wednesday, she had topped the leaderboard in tricks ahead of Australian pair Sade Ferguson and Tayla Simmonds.

Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah after her slalom run in the Junior Moomba Masters in Melbourne on Wednesday.

She also came second in jump with a leap of 36.5m to finish behind Sade (40.1m) while American Alyssa Drake was third with 33.3m.

Aaliyah also finished fifth in slalom with a run of 1.5/55/12, just shy of equalling her personal best of 2/55/12. And that was enough to help her into a total tally of 2,716.25 points for silver in the overall event behind Sade who had 2,836.23 while another Aussie - Layne Moroney came in third with 1,948.51.

“I’m happy with the outcome although I can’t help but shake the feeling of skiing more and improving on my first round scores,” said Aaliyah.

The Malaysian will be in action for the slalom and jump today, and the tricks tomorrow.