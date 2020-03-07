OCM seeks to extend Olympic qualification period

KUALA LUMPUR: The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) will appeal to the relevant parties to extend the qualification period of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in view that several qualifying tournaments have been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

OCM president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria said it would raise the matter on behalf of sports associations in the country to give more athletes the opportunity to qualify for the biggest sporting event in the world.

He said OCM would work closely with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the organisers of the Tokyo Olympics, in addition to holding talks with the respective international sports associations to get the qualifying period extended.

“For example, badminton in relation to the Thomas Cup, the suggestion is that we should extend the qualifying period, maybe until June, because a lot of qualifying tournaments have been cancelled.

“Secondly, we need to engage with international federations so that they could give fair treatment to all countries including China. We are not only talking about ourselves but others too,” he told reporters after chairing OCM’s executive council meeting at Wisma OCM here today.

Among the tournaments affected by mounting concerns over the spread of Covid-19 are the German Open and Polish Open badminton championships and the 2020 World Athletics Indoor Championships.

To date, 10 Malaysians have qualified for Tokyo 2020.

They include Farah Ann Abdul Hadi (gymnastics), Khairulnizam Afendy (laser standard), Nur Shazrin Mohd Latif (laser radial), Nuraisyah Jamil and Juni Karimah Noor Jamali (international 470), and Khairul Anuar Mohamad (archery).

The other four are divers – Nur Dhabitah Sabri and Wendy Ng in women’s 3m springboard, Pandelela Rinong (10m platform and 10m synchronised platform) and Leong Mun Yee (10m synchronised platform)

Asked whether Malaysia would postpone or cancel any tournaments, Norza said the situation in the country was under control.

“At present, the situation is still under control. That’s why whatever we do must be in line with the government’s directive.

“But we hope that the parties involved, especially the national sports associations, take into account the threat of the Covid-19 outbreak. If a tournament is to be held there should be preventive measures in place,” he said.